Heat And Spurs Players Try To Describe LeBron's Epic Block

LeBron James made the best defensive play of the playoffs with an epic block against Tiago Splitter in Game 2 last night.



After the game, Spurs and Heat players and coaches were asked to talk about the block.

Here are the best responses.

Tiago Splitter told Royce Young of CBS Sports:

“I tried to do a good play. I went to dunk the ball and he did even better. He blocked the shot. I just tried to make a good play. Just go strong and he was right there so great play by him. … Well, I saw somebody. I didn’t know who it was. It was so quick. So he made a great play.”

Dwyane Wade told Young:

“It was awesome. It was just perfect. It opened up, and it was just perfect.”

LeBron James said in his postgame press conference:

“Basically I told myself, ‘You’ll end up on ‘SportsCenter’ where you’re going to get dunked on or you’re going to get a block.’ Luckily, I was on the good side of the Top 10 and the Not Top 10.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said in his press conference:

“A lot of players wouldn’t go for that. The risk-reward, they weigh that right away and the possibility of getting dunked on and being on a highlight film. He’s been on that highlight film both ways. It takes great courage to go up and make one of those plays.”

Mario Chalmers said in his press conference:

“He blocked it. I mean, we seen that coming. I know I kind of figured he was going to block that one, just the angle he had.”

The best quote goes to Splitter, but these are all remarkable.

