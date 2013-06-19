The Miami Heat Stage An Epic Comeback, Beat The Spurs In One Of The Best NBA Finals Games Ever

The Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs 103-100 in overtime of Game 6, forcing a Game 7 on Thursday in Miami.



It was a historic game.

Miami found themselves down 10 to start the fourth quarter, but came all the way back to take the lead in the final minutes.

With 20 seconds left, they trailed by 5, but two clutch 3-pointers sent the game to overtime.

Miami won it in overtime after San Antonio coughed it up on 3-straight possessions.

More coming.

Here’s the Allen shot that forced OT:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.