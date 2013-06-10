LeBron James Explodes In The Fourth Quarter, Miami Destroys San Antonio In Game 2

The Miami Heat blew out the San Antonio Spurs 103-84 in Game 2 to even the NBA Finals 1-1



Going into the fourth quarter, LeBron James was shooting terribly, getting abused on the defensive glass, and generally hanging out on the perimeter without attacking the hoop.

But for whatever reason, he came to life in the fourth quarter.

He had 9 points in the quarter after scoring just 8 in the first three quarters. He shot 4-4 in the quarter after shooting 3 for 13 before that. He also had a thundering transition dunk, a skip pass to get Ray Allen a wide-open three, and an incredible block on Tiago Splitter.

The block was just absurd. One of the best you’ll see (via @cjzero):

With six minutes left in the quarter, the Spurs found themselves down 20 and they pulled the starters.

Late in the third quarter, it looked like Miami was in real trouble.

Lebron, in particular, would have been ripped if he didn’t turn it on and the Heat lost this game. He was just 3 or 13 with six points going into the fourth quarter.

But the Heat took their game to another level in the first six minutes in the fourth quarter. San Antonio turned it over 17 times total, and let Miami turn this isn’t a blowout with a 30-5 run after taking a 62-61 lead with three minutes left in the third.

Strange game, but we’re tied at 1-1 now.

