Every Time The Heat Have Lost Since January, They've Won The Next Game In A Blowout

Here’s a crazy Miami Heat stat from Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.
Every single time the Heat have lost a game since January 10th, they’ve won the next game by at least 10 points.
They are 11-0 after loses in the last five months, with an average margin of victory of 19.8 points.
Miami has only lost back-to-back games four times this year — the latest coming on January 8th and 10th. They are 56-10 since then.
It’s crazy enough that Miami hasn’t lost two-straight games since last winter. But the fact that they always win in a blowout the night after a lot tells you a lot about what makes them so good.
San Antonio can still win this series without beating Miami twice in a row if they win Games 3, 5, and 7.
If that happens, Miami would lose the title without losing two games in a row for the vast majority of the season.
