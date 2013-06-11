Every Time The Heat Have Lost Since January, They've Won The Next Game In A Blowout

Here’s a crazy Miami Heat stat from Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.



Every single time the Heat have lost a game since January 10th, they’ve won the next game by at least 10 points.

They are 11-0 after loses in the last five months, with an average margin of victory of 19.8 points.

Miami has only lost back-to-back games four times this year — the latest coming on January 8th and 10th. They are 56-10 since then.

It’s crazy enough that Miami hasn’t lost two-straight games since last winter. But the fact that they always win in a blowout the night after a lot tells you a lot about what makes them so good.

San Antonio can still win this series without beating Miami twice in a row if they win Games 3, 5, and 7.

If that happens, Miami would lose the title without losing two games in a row for the vast majority of the season.

