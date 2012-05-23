The Heat-Pacers Series Descended Into Chaos Last Night With Three Ugly Cheap Shots

The Heat demolished the Pacers last night in Game 5, but not before the two teams unleashed a string of pot-shots at each other.



The series has been testy all along. Danny Granger tried to bait LeBron James into silly fouls. Lance Stephenson made a choking signal at the Heat bench. And Juwan Howard tried to hunt down Stephenson during a practice in Indy.

But last night took it to a new low.

First, Tyler Hansbrough delivered a hard foul on Dwyane Wade, sending him tumbling to the floor and picking up a flagrant:

Udonis Haslem then got his revenge with the second-dirtiest foul of the night. He ran at Hansbrough and hit him with a two-handed smack that probably should have resulted in an ejection:

Finally, in garbage time, reserve Heat centre Dexter Pittman clothes-lined Lance Stephenson on a rebound attempt. The dirtiest foul of the night, probably:

All of this will distract people from the Heat’s comprehensive win last night.

