The Heat-Pacers Series Descended Into Chaos Last Night With Three Ugly Cheap Shots

The Heat demolished the Pacers last night in Game 5, but not before the two teams unleashed a string of pot-shots at each other.
The series has been testy all along. Danny Granger tried to bait LeBron James into silly fouls. Lance Stephenson made a choking signal at the Heat bench. And Juwan Howard tried to hunt down Stephenson during a practice in Indy.
But last night took it to a new low.
First, Tyler Hansbrough delivered a hard foul on Dwyane Wade, sending him tumbling to the floor and picking up a flagrant:
Udonis Haslem then got his revenge with the second-dirtiest foul of the night. He ran at Hansbrough and hit him with a two-handed smack that probably should have resulted in an ejection:
Finally, in garbage time, reserve Heat centre Dexter Pittman clothes-lined Lance Stephenson on a rebound attempt. The dirtiest foul of the night, probably:
All of this will distract people from the Heat’s comprehensive win last night.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.