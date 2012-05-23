The Heat-Pacers Series Descended Into Chaos Last Night With Three Ugly Cheap Shots

Tony Manfred

The Heat demolished the Pacers last night in Game 5, but not before the two teams unleashed a string of pot-shots at each other.

The series has been testy all along. Danny Granger tried to bait LeBron James into silly fouls. Lance Stephenson made a choking signal at the Heat bench. And Juwan Howard tried to hunt down Stephenson during a practice in Indy.

But last night took it to a new low.

First, Tyler Hansbrough delivered a hard foul on Dwyane Wade, sending him tumbling to the floor and picking up a flagrant:

Udonis Haslem then got his revenge with the second-dirtiest foul of the night. He ran at Hansbrough and hit him with a two-handed smack that probably should have resulted in an ejection:

Finally, in garbage time, reserve Heat centre Dexter Pittman clothes-lined Lance Stephenson on a rebound attempt. The dirtiest foul of the night, probably:

All of this will distract people from the Heat’s comprehensive win last night.

