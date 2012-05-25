An Eye-Popping Stat That Tells You Why The Miami Heat Are In Big Trouble Tonight

This should scare the Heat:



Eligible Pacers big men in the playoffs: 33.1 points per game, 25.6 rebounds per game.

Eligible Heat big men in the playoffs: 7.1 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game.

After the outburst of flagrant fouls in game 5, both Udonis Haslem and Dexter Pittman have been suspended by the NBA.

With power forward Chris Bosh injured and unable to play as well, the Pacers frontcourt has an extreme advantage tonight in Indiana.

The Heat are left with Joel Anthony, 39-year-old Juwan Howard, Ronny Turiaf and Eddy Curry, who hasn’t played in a game since April 26th.

Indiana, meanwhile, can rely on a steady rotation of Roy Hibbert, David West, Tyler Hansbrough and Louis Amundson.

LeBron James, who has spent a lot time playing power forward already in the playoffs, will likely be forced to fill in tonight.

James and Dwyane Wade combined for 70 points in a game 5 win, but they might have to score even more than that for the Heat to close the series in game 6.

