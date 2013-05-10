The Woman Who Gave Joakim Noah The Middle Finger Got Congratulated With A Monster High-Five

Filomena Tobias is the widow of hedge fund manager Seth Tobias, who drowned in his pool under mysterious circumstances in 2007.



Last night, she gave Joakim Noah the middle finger after he got ejected, and it was captured in an iconic photo that instantly went viral.

But there’s no video if it.

Unfortunately, TNT didn’t cut to Noah walking into the tunnel until right after Tobias flipped the bird. Not having video is the biggest hole in this story. We don’t know if it was a quick bird-flip, or the sustained, angry bird-flip that the picture makes it out to be.

But if this high-five in the immediate aftermath is any indication, it must have been epic. It pushed her backwards (via Guyism):

GuyismHere’s the full ejection video, for context (she comes at the 40-second mark):

