8 Crazy Facts About Tonight's Massive Knicks-Heat Game That You've Never Heard Before

On paper, tonight’s Knicks-Heat game shouldn’t be as big as it is.Miami is the best team in basketball while the Knicks are just 16-16.



But both teams are hot, they could potentially match-up in the playoffs, and OH MY GOD LIN VS. LEBRON!!

We dug up eight cool facts about tonight’s game to get you ready.

They involve Lin’s hatred for his left hand, Wade’s newfound fear of three-pointers, and the Heat’s utter obliteration of every other NBA team.

