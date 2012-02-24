8 Crazy Facts About Tonight's Massive Knicks-Heat Game That You've Never Heard Before

Photo: AP
On paper, tonight’s Knicks-Heat game shouldn’t be as big as it is.Miami is the best team in basketball while the Knicks are just 16-16.
But both teams are hot, they could potentially match-up in the playoffs, and OH MY GOD LIN VS. LEBRON!!
We dug up eight cool facts about tonight’s game to get you ready.
They involve Lin’s hatred for his left hand, Wade’s newfound fear of three-pointers, and the Heat’s utter obliteration of every other NBA team.
Dwyane Wade has made one three-pointer this year in 769 minutes. Baron Davis has made one in 24 minutes
Jeremy Lin has made just six (!) shots from left of the paint all season. He's made 97 from everywhere else
The active players with the three highest points per game averages against the Knicks are all in this game: Carmelo, D-Wade, LeBron
The Heat have won nine of their last 11 games by double-digits, the Knicks have won nine games by double-digits all year
Three of the six top players for the Knicks (Carmelo Anthony, Jeremy Lin, JR Smith) played zero minutes in the last NY-MIA game
Starting tonight, these two teams will play on national TV a combined 32 times from now until mid-April
In the first NY-MIA game, Toney Douglas, Mike Bibby, and Bill Walker played a combined 80 minutes. Tonight they'll play zero. Thanks, Jeremy Lin
