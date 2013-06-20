Local News Reporter Interviews Miami Heat Fans Who Left Game 6 Early And Had No Idea They Won

A significant segment of the Miami Heat crowd left last night’s epic Game 6 early and missed their team’s dramatic comeback in the final seconds.



Many of them banged on the doors to be let back in.

But others, as this report from NBC6 in Miami shots, had no idea that the Heat hadn’t lost.

Some quotes from this hilarious segment:

“I can’t believe they lost, that’s the only thing I’m thinking right now. They were oh so close.”

“When they’re under pressure they normally rise to the occasion but tonight it just didn’t happen. Didn’t happen, it saddens me.”

“It wasn’t our year. It’s OK, they tried.”

“It wasn’t our year!”

Heat fans have a reputation for being the worst fans in sports, and this won’t help:

