Crazed Miami Heat Fan Charges ESPN Set After NBA Finals, Gets Tackled By Security

Tony Manfred

A “drunk maniac” climbed a small gate behind the ESPN studio show after the Miami Heat won the NBA Finals, and was tackled by security.

Here’s the video. He ran up, screamed in Bill Simmons’ ear, and was promptly pushed away:

Here it is in Vine form:

Simmons took it in stride:

