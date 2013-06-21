Crazed Miami Heat Fan Charges ESPN Set After NBA Finals, Gets Tackled By Security

A “drunk maniac” climbed a small gate behind the ESPN studio show after the Miami Heat won the NBA Finals, and was tackled by security.



Here’s the video. He ran up, screamed in Bill Simmons’ ear, and was promptly pushed away:

Here it is in Vine form:

Simmons took it in stride:

Is there video of the drunk maniac who jumped behind me during the live SportsCenter? You didn’t phase me drunk maniac!!!! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 21, 2013

