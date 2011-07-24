Escape The Heat Dome And Watch These 10 Games This Weekend

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and AP

The oppressive heat dome that’s parked itself over the country and tormented Americans is set to linger through the weekend.So instead of venturing outside and instantly bursting into flames, it might be a good idea to grab an adult beverage and spend the weekend watching sports.



Yes, it’s the dead zone of the sports calender, but there’s still a lot that’s worth watching on Saturday and Sunday.

WNBA All-Star Game (Saturday, 3:30 on ABC) The 10th-annual event pits East vs. West in San Antonio. Yes, the WNBA product is dramatically inferior to the NBA. But the Women's World Cup final last weekend was pretty awesome, so why not give women's hoops a try? Phillies vs. Padres (Saturday, 4:10 on FOX) One of the richest teams in baseball takes on one of the poorest. This one has added intrigue since Padres relievers Heath Bell and Mike Adams are rumoured trade targets for the Phillies. American Oaks (Saturday, 5:00 on NBC) Summer means horse racing in Saratoga Springs, New York. The 143th year of racing at the track kicks off in earnest with the $250,000 American Oaks. Chicago Fire vs. Manchester United (Saturday, 5:00 ESPN2) Man U beat another MLS team, Seattle Sounders, 7-0 earlier this week. So if you like great soccer and/or dominating sports beatdowns, check out the European giants enter to the belly of the heat dome to take on the Chicago Fire. Yankees-A's or Mets-Marlins (Sunday, 1:00 on YES and PIX 11) New Yorkers can escape the fiery inferno that is Manhattan and retreat to their couches to watch their home-town squads take on a pair of middling teams. Bartolo Colon takes on A's ace Gio Gonzalez, while Mets rookie Dillon Gee faces the Marlin's Anibal Sanchez. Red Sox vs. Mariners (Sunday, 1:30 on TBS) The Mariners are almost never on national TV. So this could be many fans' lone chance to see rookie sensation Michael Pineda pitch live. The 22-year-old has struggled of late, but he still has electric stuff. It'll be interesting to see him face baseball's best lineup. Tour de France final stage (Sunday, 2 p.m. on CBS) A generally uninteresting race comes to its traditional Champs-Elysees finish line on Sunday. Andy Schlek is the overall leader, and the 26-year-old looks poised to win the race for the first time. Uruguay vs. Paraguay (Sunday, 3:00 on Univision) The Copa America final is a battle of the 'guays. Uruguay has proved that its run to the semifinals of last summer's World Cup was no fluke. And Paraguay, for its part, has another Supermodel-going-streaking bet on the line. L.A. Galaxy vs. Manchester City (Sunday, 4:00 on ESPN) The best team in MLS looks to defend the league's honour against another English Premier League powerhouse. This is a make-or-break year for City, so we'll see how they fair against Landon Donovan and Co. Braves vs. Reds (Sunday, 8:00 on ESPN) By Sunday at 8 p.m., the heat dome will hopefully be a thing of the past. But this tilt between contending teams should be a nice weekend capper. Will any of these games become instant classics? The 10 Best Games Of 2011 >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.