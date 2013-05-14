The Miami Heat Crush The Bulls In Game 4, Put The Series In A Stranglehold

Tony Manfred
lebron james no look pass

For the second time since their shock upset in Game 1, the Chicago Bulls got smoked by the Miami Heat.

Miami won Game 4 88-65, taking a 3-1 in a series that feels completely and utterly over.

The Heat came out focused. They grabbed a 11-2 lead five minutes into the game, coasted with a comfortable lead for the better part of three quarters, and then put the Bulls away with a fourth-quarter run that push the lead past the 20point mark.

It was the type of simple, unornamented beating we’ve seen from Miami all year — complete with the late-game spurt that has become their calling card.

Barring a major injury, this series is over. Miami has outscored Chicago by 70 total points since their rust-laden Game 1 flop. Tonight, the Bulls even lacked the fighting spirit that keep things interesting into Game 3.

This Marquis Teague GIF sums it up. He defends tough, a Heat player drills a three over him, and his natural response is a shoulder slump of infinite sadness:

TNT

