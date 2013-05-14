The Miami Heat Crush The Bulls In Game 4, Put The Series In A Stranglehold

For the second time since their shock upset in Game 1, the Chicago Bulls got smoked by the Miami Heat.



Miami won Game 4 88-65, taking a 3-1 in a series that feels completely and utterly over.

The Heat came out focused. They grabbed a 11-2 lead five minutes into the game, coasted with a comfortable lead for the better part of three quarters, and then put the Bulls away with a fourth-quarter run that push the lead past the 20point mark.

It was the type of simple, unornamented beating we’ve seen from Miami all year — complete with the late-game spurt that has become their calling card.

Barring a major injury, this series is over. Miami has outscored Chicago by 70 total points since their rust-laden Game 1 flop. Tonight, the Bulls even lacked the fighting spirit that keep things interesting into Game 3.

This Marquis Teague GIF sums it up. He defends tough, a Heat player drills a three over him, and his natural response is a shoulder slump of infinite sadness:

TNT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.