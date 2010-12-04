Heat-Cavs Was NOT The Most Popular LeBron Game This Year

Photo: TNT

Last night’s Heat-Cavaliers game on TNT was watched by 7,052,000 total viewers (a 4.2 rating), down slightly from the season opening game between the Heat and Celtics. (That got a 4.6 and 7.4M.)Many thought LeBron James’ return to the city he betrayed would easily outdraw the Celtics matchup, but there was one key difference — the first game wasn’t up against an NFL game on another network.



Fortunately, the Celtics also took revenge on Cleveland’s behalf.

