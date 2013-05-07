The Chicago Bulls Stun The Miami Heat In Game One, Nate Robinson Takes Over In The Final Minute

Tony Manfred
nate robinson chicago bulls

Without Derrick Rose, Kirk Hinrich, and Luol Deng, the depleted Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 93-86 in Game One.

What a stunner

Miami was favoured by 12.5 points coming in.

They looked to be in control midway through the fourth quarter, but Chicago found some offence late.

Nate Robinson was massive down the stretch — nailing a step-back jumper to give Chicago the lead, then icing them game on a lay-up with 45 seconds left.

