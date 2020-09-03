Heat take crucial 2-0 series lead over the Bucks after controversial foul gives Jimmy Butler 2 free throws with no time left on the clock

via ESPN/NBA

The Miami Heat escaped with a huge Game 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday, thanks to some controversial officiating.

With the game tied at 114 with 4.3 seconds left, the Heat inbounded to Jimmy Butler along the baseline. Butler attempted a deep, step-back two-point jump shot for the win. The shot missed, but referees called a foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who closed out late on the shot and contacted Butler on the way down.

The call gave Butler two free throws, with time expired. No Bucks players were even allowed to line up for the free throws. Butler sank both to win the game.

Jimmy Butler gets the foul at the buzzer ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DYQUkCBcoK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2020

Some in the NBA world criticised the decision, as referees rarely call such fouls on game-deciding plays. ESPN analyst Doris Burke asked where the foul occurred before conceding upon multiple replays that Antetokounmpo had contacted Butler.

Many also criticised the overall officiating. On the play before, Khris Middleton was awarded three game-tying free throws after refs called a foul on Goran Dragic on this play (Burke also vehemently disagreed):

That was a worse ending than Game of Thrones. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 3, 2020

That is an absolutely horrendous call to end the game. That contact had no influence on the shot. The ball was long gone. Even if you want to make that call, there was no time on the clock. Regulation was over. Give us OT. Not that garbage. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 3, 2020

Wow the referees did a lot of work in Heat/Bucks crunch time. — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) September 3, 2020

The officiating in the bubble has been largely excellent. But Mark Davis’ crew in this Bucks/Heat game got way too involved down the stretch. Two really bad calls. They canceled each other out but that doesn’t mean it happens that way next time — Brian Geltzeiler (@hoopscritic) September 3, 2020

sure — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 3, 2020

Giannis has to give Marc Davis the MVP award now. He's a true star and the face of the league. — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) September 3, 2020

Despite the controversial call, the result also sealed what has been true for two games in this series: The Heat have out-played the Bucks and look like a nightmare matchup for Milwaukee.

