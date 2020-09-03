Heat take crucial 2-0 series lead over the Bucks after controversial foul gives Jimmy Butler 2 free throws with no time left on the clock

Scott Davis
via ESPN/NBA

The Miami Heat escaped with a huge Game 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs on Wednesday, thanks to some controversial officiating.

With the game tied at 114 with 4.3 seconds left, the Heat inbounded to Jimmy Butler along the baseline. Butler attempted a deep, step-back two-point jump shot for the win. The shot missed, but referees called a foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who closed out late on the shot and contacted Butler on the way down.

The call gave Butler two free throws, with time expired. No Bucks players were even allowed to line up for the free throws. Butler sank both to win the game.

Some in the NBA world criticised the decision, as referees rarely call such fouls on game-deciding plays. ESPN analyst Doris Burke asked where the foul occurred before conceding upon multiple replays that Antetokounmpo had contacted Butler.

Many also criticised the overall officiating. On the play before, Khris Middleton was awarded three game-tying free throws after refs called a foul on Goran Dragic on this play (Burke also vehemently disagreed):

via ESPN/NBA

Despite the controversial call, the result also sealed what has been true for two games in this series: The Heat have out-played the Bucks and look like a nightmare matchup for Milwaukee.

