Why The Heat Are No Match For Bulls

That won’t beat the Bulls.LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh won’t be enough.



Go ahead, celebrate Miami’s 4-1 elimination of the Boston Celtics, get caught up in the hype.

What we just saw from the Heat won’t beat the Bulls.

James, Wade and Ch Bo — Bosh no longer deserves full credit, since he’s downgraded the Big Three to the Big 2.5 — can’t win four games against a real elite team. The Heat’s best chance to reach the NBA Finals is to pray Atlanta somehow ousts Chicago. Short of that, I’ll take the Bulls in six games in the Eastern Conference finals.

