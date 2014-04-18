This Free Game Became The Most-Downloaded IPad App In 34 Countries Only One Day After It Launched

Gamers have been awaiting the worldwide release of Blizzard’s “Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft,” a turn-based card game for the iPad.

The game came out yesterday, and it’s already dominating the charts: It’s the No. 1 most-downloaded app in 34 countries, including the US. It’s also the No. 1 most-downloaded game in 36 countries, according to App Annie.

Analyst Sterne Agee estimates that the game will bring $US30 million in revenue this year.

Like Candy Crush Saga, the game is free to play but includes in-app purchases. It hasn’t bumped Candy Crush from the top-grossing iPad game charts, but it is in the Top 5 in two countries. Then again, it’s only been available worldwide for a day.

The game debuted on the PC earlier this year, and Android and iPhone versions are on their way in the second half of this year, according to Touch Arcade.

