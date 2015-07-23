One of the world's most popular games is getting a huge addition

Never heard of “Hearthstone?” Someone you know does, and they probably have an awful lot to say about it. That’s because it’s a wildly popular, wildly addictive game from the same folks who created wildly popular, wildly addictive games like “World of Warcraft” and “Diablo.” Even better: it’s completely free, and it’s getting a big expansion this coming August named “The Grand Tournament.” Check out the trailer above for a taste of what to expect, and head over to Blizzard’s official site for all the fine print.

“Hearthstone” is available on iOS, Android, Windows and Mac.

