Here's One Heartbreaking Bullying Story That Has A Happy Ending

Bully/Netflix Bullied student Alex Libby from the documentary ‘Bully.’

October is

National Bullying Prevention Month, so we thought it was a good time to revisit the powerful 2011 documentary “

Bully” to remember just how hard life can be for those who are bullied.

“Bully” explores the subject of school bullying from a personal angle, telling the stories of five different families whose children are struggling to defend themselves on a near-daily basis.

Bullied because of his physical appearance, 12-year-old Alex Libby’s nightmare began before he even got on the school bus.

Every year an estimated 160,000 students skip school for fear of being bullied. Alex tolerated and even denied the way he was treated at school because he was not willing to miss class.

It has been a few years since “Bully” was released, so check out the slideshow to revisit Alex’s own personal nightmare and to see what he’s up to now. His is at least one story that has a happy ending.

