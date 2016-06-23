A restaurant in Ibiza serves golden ham and oysters out of bathtubs for its wild parties

Heart restaurant and nightclub in Ibiza is known for its outrageous food and entertainment.

With peak summer season in full swing, let’s just say Heart is pumping.

Kim Kardashian’s BFF, Jonathan Cheban, recently visited the hot spot and Instagrammed a photo of a gold-encrusted jamón.



It’s a popular dish for photographing.



Oysters are served in a bathtub — with a person in it!



… er, make that a mermaid.



All of the food presentation is over-the-top.







Check out this sushi served on a chair.



Dessert comes to you.



The decor is magical.

There’s entertainment, too.



Looks like a wild time!

