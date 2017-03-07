Here are heart healthy foods to help you live a longer life -- and which ones to dial back on

If you want a healthy heart, your first stop should be your diet. A group of cardiologists produced a review in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Here’s a list of things you should and shouldn’t be consuming to maximise cardiac health. Here’s a list of heart healthy foods to help you live a longer life. And some things to avoid that may be hindering your heart health. In general, laying low of fried food, eggs, sugar, and processed meats is the best route. Looking for vegetables, fruit, lean meats and seafood, legumes, and whole grains will keep your cardiac health up.

