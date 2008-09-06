Heart Furious About McCain Campaign's Use Of "Barracuda"

Sarah Palin’s nickname when she played high-school basketball was “Sarah Barracuda.” So what better song could the McCain campaign choose to promote its veep selection than Heart’s “Barracuda?”



Well, Nancy Wilson doesn’t think it’s such a perfect fit.

EW: Thursday afternoon, Heart e-mailed out a statement regarding vice-presidential candidate Sarah “Barracuda” Palin’s use of their similarly monikered song at the Republican National Convention: “The Republican campaign did not ask for permission to use the song, nor would they have been granted that permission,” it read. “We have asked the Republican campaign publicly not to use our music. We hope our wishes will be honored.”

But that wasn’t enough to stop a maverick like John McCain. He trotted out the track last night, after he accepted the Republican nomination for president, during the convention’s wrap party, if you will. Well, that was the final straw.

“I think it’s completely unfair to be so misrepresented,” [Wilson] said in a phone call to EW.com after the speech. “I feel completely f—ed over.” She and sister Ann Wilson then e-mailed the following exclusive statement:

“Sarah Palin’s views and values in NO WAY represent us as American women. We ask that our song ‘Barracuda’ no longer be used to promote her image. The song ‘Barracuda’ was written in the late 70s as a scathing rant against the soulless, corporate nature of the music business, particularly for women. (The ‘barracuda’ represented the business.) While Heart did not and would not authorise the use of their song at the RNC, there’s irony in Republican strategists’ choice to make use of it there.

