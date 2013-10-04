Restaurateur Brings Ashes Of Dead Customer On Bloomberg TV And Warns 'Don't Come To My Restaurant'

Heart Attack Grill founder Jon Basso gave a bizarre interview

on Bloomberg TVthis morning in which he carried the cremated remains of a customer and warned others not to eat at his restaurant.

“I say it boldly, Don’t come to my restaurant, it is bad for you and will kill you,” Basso told news anchor Betty Liu.

Last year, Heart Attack Grill fan and unofficial spokesperson John Alleman died of a heart attack after claiming to eat at the restaurant nearly every day. The Las Vegas restaurant’s signature dish is its 9,982-calorie Quadruple Bypass Burger.

But Basso told Liu that he feels morally superior to fast food chains like McDonald’s or Burger King, because he is honest about how unhealthy his food is.

“We all know that burgers and fries and chicken McNuggets or anything else that the corporate fast food chains can throw out at you are absolutely horrible for your heath, as is the food I serve,” Basso said. “But I am probably the only restaurateur in the world unapologetically telling you my food is bad for you and will kill you and stay away from it.”

See his entire interview here.

