Hearst's New Digital Boss Wants To Buy Your Company

George Kliavkoff, who quit his job as NBC Universal’s chief digital officer last year, will join Hearst in a similar role, reports Media Memo.



At NBC, George’s biggest accomplishments were:

Getting NBC content back in the Apple iTunes store despite a public tiff between CEOs Jeff Zucker and Steve Jobs

Launching Hulu.

At Hearst, George’s mission will be to expand the company’s reach beyond cable, newspapers and syndicated TV and onto the Web.

George told Media Memo he plans to use M&A as a tool to get there:

“I do think it’s a good time to be acquiring digital media properties, because they’re well priced compared to where they were a couple years ago.”

