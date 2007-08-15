Hearst Unplugs UK e-Mag "Jellyfish"

Why? In part because of distribution problems: SPAM filters kept trashing it. PaidContent has more:



The celebrity/fashion title had been sent out via email, but spam filters and corporate firewalls blocked a portion of its distribution, according to the Guardian. First aimed at the teen market, in June Jellyfish was repositioned to focus on 18-25 year-olds after the U.K. edition of CosmoGIRL folded, amid a series of other teen magazine closures in the UK. Jellyfish had been slated for an official launch this September.

Chief exec Duncan Edwards, quoted in MarketingWeek: “The 20-week trial period has been extremely valuable but we could not see a sustainable business model emerging. We have learnt a great deal about digital and email marketing, which will prove to be useful for our core business and specialist digital company Hearst Digital Network.”