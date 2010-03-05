Hearst Rolling Out 'Esquire Home Collection' For The Ultimate Bachelor Pad

Photo: Courtesy of Esquire

Hearst Magazines is debuting an “Esquire Home Collection” of furniture and home accessories this April at the High Point Market, the world’s largest furnishings industry trade show.

Glen Ellen Brown, vice president of Hearst Brand Development, told us in a phone interview that the magazine is working on designing couches, chairs and other furniture with partner Halo, accessories and light fixtures with GO Home and New York-based Asia Minor on rugs. Products will be available in the partners’ stores by fall. Brown hopes to attract a major retail store partner, too.

Hearst and its partners have signed licensing and financial agreements, although Brown declined to give particulars about revenue share. “But we are definitely all in this to grow our businesses, no question,” she said. “There’s no way we’re in for just the dough though. It goes hand-in-hand with branding.”

The Esquire furniture and accessories, priced in middle-to-high-end, with feature lots of leathers, twills and tweeds, “polished nickel finishes and black glass embellishments,” according to Hearst.Brown sees the furniture series as an extension of Esquire’s “signature space” series (pictured above), in which editors, advertisers and brands arrange ultimate bachelor pad apartments and rooms for readers and fans to walk through.



“We’ve been seeing recently how much more the Esquire man, and men in general, have been taking the lead in outfitting their personal space,” Brown told us. “It goes further than the shoes and tie you pick every day.”

Brown said her branding development team works with about half of Hearst’s 18 brands, mostly in food categories. Good Housekeeping introduced gourmet “Good Food” pantry products last April. There’s the “Country Living Collection” of bedding, furniture and home decor goods that debuted in Sears and Kmart stores last summer. Town & Country also has a gourmet food line for sale at Saks.com that launched during the holiday season last year.

And of course, there’s Hearst’s Skiff.

Town & Country also had a branded, high-end outdoor furniture collection, although the products didn’t sell well in the dwindling economy, Brown said.

Brown said she has plenty of other ideas on how to extend Esquire magazine’s brand into other products. “We’re seriously looking at what professional and lifestyle needs he has,” she said, referring to the “Esquire man.” “If he’s a world traveller, what kind of business digital elements does he need and are his digital case needs being met?”

You tell us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.