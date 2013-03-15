Hearst Exec Out After Sexting With Stripper

Sheryl Berkoff (Rob Lowe’s wife) and Scott Sassa attend LL Cool J’s pre-Grammy party, 2012.

Scott Sassa, President of Hearst Entertainment & Syndication, was asked to resign after texts surfaced between him and an LA stripper, sources told The New York Post today.Sassa reportedly met the woman in Los Angeles back in December. The pair began a sexting relationship, and she sent Sassa explicit photographs, the Post reported.



Then it all went wrong. According to The Post:

The LA stripper, helped by a boyfriend, then tried to blackmail Sassa — a single father of two daughters — saying she’d expose their raunchy messages if he didn’t give her money. A second source said, “She made a list of demands.”

When Sassa didn’t pay up, the boyfriend e-mailed the sex-text exchanges to horrified Hearst honchos, including CEO Frank Bennack Jr., Hearst Magazines president David Carey and Michael Clinton, president of marketing for the magazines.

He was asked to resign on Tuesday, and will reportedly receive a “large compensation package.”

Sassa’s LinkedIn still reads that he is the President of Hearst Entertainment, but the Post says he has updated his Facebook page to say “former president of Hearst Entertainment.”

He had previously held jobs as CEO at Friendster, NBC, and Turner Broadcasting.

