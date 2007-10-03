Hearst: More Digital Deals Coming

Hearst, which has made a series of smallish Web acquisitions (UGO, Kaboodle, Real Age, eCrush) has a few more in store, Hearst Interactive boss Kenneth Bronfin tells BusinessWeek’s Jon Fine. Bronfin, of course, won’t tip his hat about what the $7.5 billion (revenue) publisher is looking at. But he allows that the company isn’t averse to making a big buy — it had looked at lad-mag/video game network IGN in 2005, but let News Corp. (NWS) buy it for $650 million instead (in retrospect, this seems like an excellent non-purchase). Also coming next year — a home-grown product launch, most likely a health-centered Web site. BusinessWeek



Related: News Corp. Swaps IGN Boss Again; Will This One Perform?

SAI Hearst Coverage

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.