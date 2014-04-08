HOUSE OF THE DAY: California's Legendary Hearst Mansion Can Be Yours For $US135 Million

Godfather Beverly HouseHilton & Hyland

The mansion where a scene from “The Godfather” was filmed is having a rough time on the real estate market.

According to real estate blog Curbed, the famous Beverly House in Los Angeles first went on sale back in 2007 for a whopping $US165 million. That price was dropped to $US95 million in 2010, and was relisted as a rental in February 2013 for a jaw-dropping $US600,000 per month, making it the most expensive rental at the time in the U.S.

Now the New York Daily News is reporting that the extravagant mansion is once again up for grabs, this time for $US135 million.

So what makes the high-end home so special? Besides the fact that it’s absolutely gorgeous, with 50,000 square feet of living space, 28 bedrooms, 3.7 acres of original landscaping, and an Art Deco nightclub (seriously), the property listing on Hilton & Highland says the house was designed by famed architect Gordon Kaufmann.

Beverly House was originally built in 1926 for banking executive Milton Getz. Then in 1946, actress Marion Davies bought it for William Randolph Hearst, who lived out the rest of his life here.

Other famous guests have included John F. Kennedy and Jackie O., who stayed at the house on their honeymoon, and the fictional producer Jack Woltz in “The Godfather,” who woke up to find the severed head of a horse in his bed — an offer he couldn’t refuse. It’s currently owned by attorney and investor Leonard M. Ross.

Welcome to the legendary Beverly House where JFK, William Randolph Hearst, and Milton Getz have all lived.

Source: Hilton & Hyland

The mansion is only three blocks from Sunset Boulevard, and sits on 3.7 acres of property.

Source: Hilton & Hyland

The landscaping was done by Paul Thiene, and is dotted with fountains, pools, and Venetian columns.

Source: Hilton & Hyland

The waterfalls lead to the gorgeous pool, which looks back up towards the home.

Source: Hilton & Hyland

The house is H-shaped and is a combination of Spanish and Italian architectural styles.

Source: Hilton & Hyland

The inside of the home is just as grand as its exterior, with 22-foot-high detailed ceilings.

Source: Hilton & Hyland

The living room has wood walls, a fireplace, and gorgeous windows that look onto the veranda.

Source: Hilton & Hyland

In addition to this formal dining room, there's also an outdoor terrace that can accommodate up to 400 for sit-down dining.

Source: Hilton & Hyland

The library has a second story wrap-around balcony and a huge wood-burning fireplace.

Source: Hilton & Hyland

And the billiard room has herringbone parquet floors as well as a carved stone fireplace mantle from San Simeon.

Source: Hilton & Hyland

