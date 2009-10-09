Hearst Launches Web Aggregation Site, Too: "Let Me Know"

Hearst is launching a new aggregation site today, LMK.com (Let Me Know), which aims to be a comprehensive source of information for a number of topics.



The first focus is college football. Next up is reality television, then dozens more.

Michael Gutkowski, formerly the COO at iVillage is in charge of LMK, which was incubated in Hearst under the watch of George Kliavkoff, last seen at NBC Digital.

Does the world really need another aggregation site? Probably not. So, LMK tries to be more than just an aggregator.

We saw LMK’s pages for the Florida Gators. It’s a marriage of ESPN’s statistical information with Wikipedia’s general content, but with an cleaner, better looking design. It also has streams of stories from all over the web. (Click through for screengrabs of the site →)

The hope is that LMK sites will be in the top search results of Google, and be destinations for fans of the various topics covered.

In the short term, it’s an ad supported business. If it takes off, Kliavkoff tells us he thinks it can be a premium service. Kliavkoff thinks LMK can charge to aggregate professional and scholarly documents. But that’s years away. In the near term it’s focused on consumer stuff like reality tv and college football.

Even if LMK generates just a trickle of revenue, it should be able to break even. Kliavkoff says it only takes one person to run the entire site since it’s all automated aggregation.

Click to see what the site looks like→



