Hearst: Kaboodle To Stay Stand-Alone, But Synergistically.

Hearst mags like Good Housekeeping, Marie Claire, and Cosmo will create buying guides. Hearst will sell Kaboodle in packages and as a standalone. Kaboodle will add premium content from Hearst’s mags and other publishers. Santa Clara-based Kaboodle will report to Hearst Interactive Media and Hearst Magazines Digital Media (dual reporting lines? Uh oh), with CEO and founder Manish Chandra sticking around for now. Chandra says growth of fashion now driving e-commerce and comparison shopping sites, which is awesome for Kaboodle. Why? Because people love to talk about clothes. ClickZ



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.