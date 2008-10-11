Hearst Drops Cosmogirl, Keeps Website

Hearst magazine is shuttering its Cosmogirl title, but will keep the Cosmo spinoff’s Website up and running. The move mirrors the one Time Inc (TWX) made two years ago, when it killed off TeenPeople but kept that mag’s site up, too. Portfolio.com’s Jeff Bercovici, who broke the story, notes that this is the second title Hearst has killed this year: Quick & Simple died earlier in the summer.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.