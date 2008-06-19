Hearst CEO Victor Ganzi Out

NYT: The chief executive of the Hearst Corporation Victor F. Ganzi is leaving the privately held publishing empire after nearly 30 years because of irreconcilable differences with its board of trustees over the company’s future, Hearst said Wednesday.



Hearst did not say what the differences were, though the biggest issue facing the company — as with other magazine and newspaper publishers — is how to adapt to an age where more people visit the Internet for news and information, cutting away at once-lucrative print advertising sales.

The former chief executive Frank Bennack Jr., 75, who stepped down in 2002, will reassume his role as chief executive while a search committee looks for a successor.

Photo from nysocialdiary.com

