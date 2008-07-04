Hearst-Argyle TV Hires New Digital Chief

Hearst-Argyle Television (HTV) named Roger Keating SVP of digital media, replacing Terry Mackin, who left the company earlier this year to run TV stations for Univision. Keating will be responsible for developing digital businesses for Hearst’s chain of 26 network-affliliated stations, including broadband, mobile and new digital multicast channels. Hearst is also a partner in NBC WeatherPlus, a partnership between the network and its local affiliates.



Keating had been head of Time Warner Cable’s LA division, responsible for integrating Time Warner and acquired cable systems from Adelphia Communications. Keating has worked at AOL, Comcast Communications, and founded Zatso, a streaming video service that folded in 2000.

See Also:

Hearst-Argyle Digital Guru Jumps To Univision

Hearst-Argyle: We’re Not Idiots–We LOVE Google!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.