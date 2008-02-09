Hearst-Argyle Digital Guru Jumps To Univision

Hearst-Argyle EVP Terry Mackin, the exec in charge of digital for the group’s 26 stations, is leaving to become president of Univision’s stations group, reporting to Univision president-COO Ray Rodriguez. Mackin was wooed away from Hearst-Argyle by CEO and former Omnicom exec Joe Uva, who has reorganized the sales and executive management of Univision, following a $12 billion private-equity buyout of the company last year.



Mackin explored digital opportunities for Hearst-Argyle’s stations, which are affiliated with NBC, ABC, CBS and The CW. That included launching YouTube channels for all 26 stations, which produce their own news and sports programming. Mackin also inked a deal with Google to have Hearst-Argyle’s local sales teams sell Google’s Adwords along with TV and web advertising, and split the revenue.

Earlier: Hearst-Argyle TV: We’re Not Idiots–We LOVE Google!

