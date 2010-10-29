Meet Harry Yeaggy, The Banker Who Just Bought James Bond's 1964 Aston Martin For $4.6 Million

A Cincinnati banker is now the happy owner of the coolest car – the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 used by James Bond in “Goldfinger,” “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Casino Royale,” Dealbook reports.



Harry Yeaggy, who runs Union Savings Bank, a U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, shelled out $4.6 million for his new wheels.

Yeaggy apparently said after the rare car auction where he snapped up the DB5 that he has always wanted the car for his collection – he has a private car museum in Ohio, which is where his newest aquistion will be displayed.

Yeaggy is a car junkie; he appeared on the cover of AutoWeek in 2007, a magazine he has read since the 1970s. And, his family couldn’t even afford a car when he was a child, the magazine article says. His first set of wheels was a ’58 Ford.

Yeaggy’s newest car is rare to begin with – only 983 1964 DB5 models produced. But his new wheels are one of only two that have an ejector seat activated by a little red button in the gear shift. That’s awesome.Here’s some details on Yeaggy, from Dealbook,

He is a director of Janus Hotels & Resorts since it merged with Beck Hospitality, in which he has held a major stake, and where he has served as chief operating officer.

Mr. Yeaggy is tied, through both Union and Janus, to Louis Beck, a multimillionaire from Cincinnati who was once his neighbour. The two were born within days of each in 1946, and became business partners in the 1980s.

The Cincinnati Enquirer described Yeaggy and his associate as having “quietly built one of the Tristate’s most profitable and dominant mortgage banking companies.” And a local banker said the pair “are very unassuming and not flamboyant. They just go about their business, keep to themselves and run one heck of an operation.” Apparently Yeaggy rarely gives interviews.

In fact, it seems like the only time the banker is happy to talk to the media, is when it’s about cars.

