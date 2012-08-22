Supermodel Miranda Kerr Sings In Japanese—And More In Today's Ad Brief!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Sure, it’s only August, but that hasn’t stopped Lipton from releasing a bizarre Christmas-themed ad in Japan starring Miranda Kerr. Viewers are treated to the supermodel singing in Japanese, a sound so enthralling that it caused a yellow-suit wearing Santa to crash his sleigh. Kerr, you harpy, you. This isn’t Kerr’s first time singing in a Japanese Lipton ad.

Peter Kafka discusses how people and companies on Twitter are making money off of Todd Akin’s controversial views on “legitimate rape” and the ability of women to get pregnant via sponsored Tweets.

Check out Fast Company’s collection of five things that toddlers can teach you about marketing.

Simon Calvert is leaving Digitas after only eight months as its worldwide head of strategic planning. Calvert joined Digitas’ London office after five years at DraftFCB (also in London), and the parting of ways is said to be a mutual decision.

After an agency review, American Express picked Wieden + Kennedy to be its lead creative agency for its Open subsidiary. CP+B had been working with the company for five years and Ogilvy had before that. W+K beat out Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Pile+Co, CP+B, and Droga5 for the account.

Adblade, a premium-only ad network, launched a Small Business Marketing Platform today that allows small businesses to target consumers in their zip code on sites including NBC News, USA Today, and Fox News.

GraphEffect unveiled what it describes as a social network for marketers that has previously only been available to Toyota, Estee Lauder, Clorox, American Express, and Samsung. According to the company, “GraphEffect’s platform creates a social network for marketing organisations to work together on a variety of functions including planning, content creation, analysis, social advertising and more.”

