Immerse Yourself In Oculus VR At IGNITION 2014!

Forget the weird glasses and dinky little watches–the industrial-strength future of wearables is total immersion. Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t playing games this spring when he plunked down $US2 billion for LA-based Oculus VR, whose blowaway headsets lit up the geeky world of high-end gaming when they burst out on Kickstarter last year.

But as Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe will explain, there’s way more at stake than just insanely great new versions of Minecraft or Grand Theft Auto. Immersive displays are the next new truly disruptive interface, with will the potential to replace everything from Skype windows to big screen TVs. Think about the leap from 80s-style command-line computing to graphical interfaces and you get the idea.

That’s what Brendan will be talking about at IGNITION 2014, Business Insider’s own wholly immersive tour of the digital future. Join us at the TimesCenter in New York for three days of deep dives, extended conversations, and awesome networking with a blue-chip roster of speakers including Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, Accel Partners’ Jim Breyer, athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush, Whisper CEO Michael Heyward, Shutterstock founder Jon Oringer, Gilt chairman Kevin Ryan, former Apple CEO John Sculley, and Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.