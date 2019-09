The Daily Beast



Lynsey Addario, a veteran war photographer who shot Newsweek’s recent cover on George Clooney, is among the four Western journalists who disappeared in Libya. Listen to a moving telephone account from just before she vanished.Read the full article at The Daily Beast >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.