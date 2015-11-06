Hear from TV game-changers at IGNITION

The television ecosystem is rapidly evolving away from traditional cable services. Emerging options are creating an entirely different user experience and legacy cable giants are shifting their operations. What does the cord-cutting revolution mean to companies like Comcast and Time Warner Cable? How are services like Hulu and Roku able to rattle this massive industry?

IGNITION: Future of Digital will take a look at this trend and welcome many industry leaders on stage December 8-9 at Time Warner Center in New York City.

Brian Roberts, Chairman & CEO, Comcast is the leader of the biggest cable company, who was able to snap up NBCUniversal from GE, and pursued the acquisition of Time Warner Cable.

Jeff Bewkes, Chairman & CEO, Time Warner Inc. was the other side of the proposed merger with Comcast. He now focuses on distribution partnerships with companies like Amazon, Netflix, Hulu and Apple.

Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu is at the forefront of the cord-cutting revolution, redefining the way people watch T.V.

Leslie Moonves, President & CEO, CBS Corporation is a 20-year veteran at CBS who sees emerging services as not only competitors but also partners.

Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, Roku is today’s top innovator in TV. He created the streaming player while holding a VP position at Netflix.

Kerry Trainor, CEO, Vimeo, is the leader of the video sharing service who’s focusing on investing in original content.

Ynon Kreiz, CEO, Maker Studios, heads up the world leading short form video network and home to top digital stars, channels and content.

Al Roker, Founder & CEO, Al Roker Entertainment, famous for his success as a television anchor, heads up a leading production company with focus on live streaming.

Ian Hecox & Anthony Padilla, Co-founders, SMOSH are a comedy duo and stars of the top 3 most viewed YouTube channel.

In addition to the changing landscape of television, we will explore hot topics like the future of publishing, ad blocking and native advertising, the world of mobile and the Internet of Things, the future of sports, and more. Check out the IGNITION 2015 full speaker lineup.

