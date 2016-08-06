Hear about Vevo's ambitious reboot at IGNITION

This should be music to everyone’s ears: Vevo is launching a massive reboot of its brand.

The video hosting giant’s recent announcement has got us excited to hear what Vevo CEO and President Erik Huggers has to say at this year’s IGNITION conference in December.

At a certain point, every brand has to become like a chameleon — constantly adapting to better meet the needs of its customers and partners.

At IGNITION, Huggers can speak to his experience working in the ever-changing digital world. Under his leadership, Vevo has strived to usher in a new era of visual experience, upgrading its platform to support emerging artists and engaging more with audience members.

Come listen to Huggers speak about Vevo’s reboot and catch other IGNITION speakers, such as Airbnb cofounder Nathan Blecharczyk, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes.

IGNITION is Business Insider’s flagship conference that brings together the best minds in media and technology to share what they see on the horizon. It takes place December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

