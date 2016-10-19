There's a right and a wrong way to snack -- here are 7 healthy tips to live by

Not a great way to snack. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The mid-morning hunger pangs that come after a much-too-early bowl of cereal can be hard to ignore.

But as you head towards the refrigerator, keep in mind that there’s a right and a wrong way to snack.

To help guide you toward the healthiest options, Harvard Medical School compiled a list of seven tips.

Here’s the ultimate guide to healthy snacking habits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.