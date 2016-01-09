19 tiny life changes you can make right now for a healthier year

So you’ve resolved to be healthier this year. Congratulations! Now, how are you planning to keep that resolution?
Luckily, there are some relatively small changes you can make to your life right now to start living healthier.
We’ve put together a list of some of them. Read on to start your healthier life!
Candy is sweet because it contains processed sugar, usually high fructose corn syrup. Fruit is sweet because it contains natural sugar, but it's still good for you because it's also rich in fibre, which helps you digest the sugar more slowly.
Studies show that people who snack before a grocery trip buy fewer unhealthy foods, possibly because they aren't driven to make impulse buys out of hunger.
Studies have shown that dieting doesn't work, because cutting out entire foods only makes you want to eat more of them. But cooking at home is linked to eating healthier, saving money on dining out, and boosting self-esteem.
Studies suggest that coffee is good for you -- some even suggest that drinking 3-5 cups a day could lead to a longer life. Eliminating milk, cream, sugar, or flavourings will cut calories and maximise coffee's health benefits. And don't worry -- drinking black coffee won't make you a psychopath!
Avocados are a good source of healthy fats. The fleshy green fruit is a mainstay on the 'superfood' list -- it's high in nutrients like potassium, magnesium, vitamins C and E, and fibre.
Whole wheat bread is higher in fibre than regular white bread, and fibre fills you up and helps with digestion by slowing down the absorption of sugars.
You've heard this before, but the benefits of staying hydrated are numerous, from keeping your body fluids balanced to having more energy. Some fitness experts even claim you can lose weight f you drink water before every meal.
Power walking won't just get you to your destination sooner. One 2013 study of nearly 40,000 regular walkers found that slower walkers had a higher risk of dying than their more brisk-paced peers.
This is an easy way to squeeze more physical activity into your daily routine. Walking burns calories, may help reduce anxiety, and even strengthens bones. And exercise isn't just good for your body -- it can help keep your brain healthy, too.
This is an easy way to burn calories and tone leg muscles when you can't find time to squeeze in a traditional workout.
This is an easy multi-tasking activity that can improve your balance, which is critical to your health, especially as you get older.
Washing your hands with soap and water gets rids of germs and drying off prevents the spread of bacteria, and is one of the most effective ways to prevent infection. Just make sure you're doing it the right way.
It may smell funny, but it's one of the best ways to prevent skin cancer. After all, you don't want to end up looking like this.
A good moisturizing regimen can prevent dry, flaky skin. But moisturizers come in different types that have varying effects, so it's important to know what type or types you're using.
At least a dozen executives swear by the relaxing technique. Research suggests that meditation can help you handle stress, improve memory and awareness, and lower blood pressure. One study found that people who meditated for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, for a month (11 hours total) saw changes in a part of the brain involved in self-regulation.
Expand your knowledge, reduce stress, and briefly cut ties with the Internet. A small 2012 study found that reading about someone else's awe-inspiring experience made people more satisfied, less stressed, and more willing to volunteer than other people.
Occasionally unplugging may help stressed individuals achieve a state of complete relaxation. It's especially a good idea to avoid phones in the hour or so before bed, since the light from phones can interfere with your ability to fell asleep.
When you go to bed and wake up at a different time during the week and on weekends, it can lead to a phenomenon called social jet lag, which can throw off your body's natural sleep schedule.
A 75-year study by Harvard psychologists found that close relationships were the key to living happier, healthier lives. What's more, a lack of social connections could be as big a risk to your health as smoking, scientists say.
