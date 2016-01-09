19 tiny life changes you can make right now for a healthier year

So you’ve resolved to be healthier this year. Congratulations! Now, how are you planning to keep that resolution?

Luckily, there are some relatively small changes you can make to your life right now to start living healthier.

We’ve put together a list of some of them. Read on to start your healthier life!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.