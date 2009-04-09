Healthy Interest For Facebook CFO Job

Facebook is looking for a new CFO to replace Gideon Yu, who left the company last week. Facebook has said it’s looking for a candidate with public company experience. Good news: We’ve heard scuttlebutt that some public-company CFOs have expressed interest in the job.



A Facebook rep acknowledged that there has been interest, but declined to comment further. (Not surprising; it’s early in the search process.)

We don’t have any specific names, but it’s plausible that candidates could include former Yahoo CFO Blake Jorgensen, who left the company in February; former Netscape CFO Peter Currie, who is acting as financial adviser to Facebook in the meantime (and probably doesn’t want the job, or he would have already taken it); or former Google CFO George Reyes (who is already loaded and probably doesn’t need the job).

Either way, Facebook must hire a very strong CFO who will be able to raise money, keep costs in line, and manage a young, visionary-type founder/CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, we’d enjoy your help thinking up potential candidates for Facebook to consider. Let us know in comments below, via email to [email protected], or via our anonymous tips box.

