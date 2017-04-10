Scientists have discovered 5 traits linked with a longer, happier life

We tend to think of successful people — even the ones who inherit their status — as being born with grit.

Traits like that, we’re told, will drive us to early prosperity and set us up for happiness later on.

A new study of more than 8,000 men and women over 50 suggests that’s probably not true. Instead, traits like grit and optimism can be learned, and they keep playing an important role in our health and happiness long after we land our first job, the study found.

The findings of the new paper are bolstered by decades of previous research linking well-being and longevity to characteristics like optimism. Read on to see which ones you possess.

