Presenting All The Gadgets You Need To Live A Healthier Life

Thanks to technology and innovation, it’s never been easier to live a healthier lifestyle.
There are a ton of excellent gadgets and apps that are dedicated to helping you eat better, sleep well, lose weight, and track your progress.
In this list, we present you with some excellent choices to start living a better, healthier, and more active lifestyle.
With this six week interactive course you will learn to eliminate daily stress with exercises for the mind, body, and soul.
The app is compatible with your iPhone, iPad, and iPod and can be purchased for $1.99
Complement your meditation with a hypnosis app that will get you in the mind frame to lose weight, stop smoking, build your confidence, relax and much more.
The hypnosis apps by Benjamin DeFoor come with options for music, ways to get inducted into hypnosis, and options on how to come out of the hypnosis.
The app is compatible with your iPad touch, iPod, and iPad and can be purchased for $0.99.
Make getting good sleep a priority in your new healthy life and use the sleep cycle alarm clock to do it.
You're working way to hard to get up if your not using the sleep cycle app.
The app uses the accelerometer in your iPhone to monitor movement and determine whether you are in a deep or light sleep.
The alarm will wake you up when you are in a natural sleep phase making it easier to get up and leaving you feeling more refreshed when you do.
The app also tracks and charts your sleeping pattern.
Trust us, this is one of the best ways to spend $0.99 in the app store.
Sleep cycle is compatible with your iPad, iPod, and iPhone.
Fooducate's mission is to help you eat better by educating yourself about the food you eat.
The mobile app lets you scan a barcode or type in a keyword and learn more about the good and bad nutritional facts of your food choice.
The app will help you to compare products and select better alternatives, and then construct your grocery list with the nutritional grade assigned to each food item listed.
The app is compatible with the iPod touch, iPad, iPhone, and Android OS versions 2.2 and up.
Over 30,000 recipes from top chefs and cookbooks are featured in this app.
A great place for finding any kind of meal you want.
Use the Calorie Tracker to note your healthy living goals.
The app is $2.99 and is designed for both the iPad and iPhone.
The scale records all of your weight and measurements for your whole family and transfers them, wirelessly, to your iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch.
You can purchase the scale for $159.95 at the Apple Store.
But of course, eating healthy is a waste if you're not working out too. Warm up (or do your whole workout) with GAIN Fitness app
The GAIN Fitness app lets you build custom workouts and track your performance.
The app is free and compatible with multiple devices. You can learn more about it here.
There are a ton of fun games that get you and the whole family up and moving.
A few of our favourites include:
Track every step of the day in a discreet way with Fitbit.
With the device you can track your steps, distance, calories burned and more.
You can purchase the device for $99.95 from Fitbit.
MOTOACTV is a GPS fitness tracker and smart MP3 player.
The MOTOACTV GPS fitness tracker will track your running, walking, and cycling performance by offering figures on the time, distance, speed, heart rate, and the number of calories you burned during your workout.
It also comes with a smart MP3 player that syncs with your iTunes or Windows Media Player and will track what songs boost your performance during a workout and then create a playlist for you.
The display will automatically adjust to different lighting conditions and wireless connectivity can transfer data from your workout straight to your MOTOACTV training portal app. MOTOACTV, with it's extensive list of features plus a free wristband is yours for $249.99.
The iSmoothRun app also tracks all your walking, hiking, cycling, and running and it does it for $4.99.
The app also has a ton of other features like interval training and checking your run on a map.
Measure and track your blood pressure daily with the Withings Smart Blood Pressure Monitor.
The device connects to your iPad, iPhone, and iPod and can be purchased for $129.95 at the Apple Store.
