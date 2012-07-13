7 Healthy Foods You Should Be Eating, But Probably Aren't

Why it's good for you: With red and yellow stems, and dark green leaves, Swiss chard is both beautiful to look at and a nutritional powerhouse. A true 'super food,' 1 cup of Swiss chard has just 35 calories, and meets 300 per cent of your daily vitamin K needs and 109 per cent of your daily vitamin A requirements. Packed with disease-fighting carotenoids, Swiss chard may protect ageing eyes.

How to eat it: Sautee with a little chopped garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice, as you would spinach.