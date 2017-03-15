15 'health foods' you're better off avoiding

We’re all familiar with them — foods we think are healthy because we heard about them on the news or from a health-conscious friend. And no matter how much we may dislike them, we keep buying them because we think they’re good for us.

Take swapping dairy milk for almond milk. Is liquid from nuts really nutritionally superior to milk from a cow?

Or splurging on Himalayan sea salt. Healthy habit or a bit of nonsense?

To answer some of those questions, we asked Andy Bellatti, a registered dietitian and the co-founder of the group Dietitians for Professional Integrity, for advice on which “health foods” are actually not worth eating.

