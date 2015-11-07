People are obsessed with this healthy new coffee alternative

Matcha is the latest trend in morning beverages, despite having been around for centuries. In fact, the creamy green drink was at the heart of traditional Japanese tea ceremonies in the 12th century.

Matcha is essentially a finely ground powder made from green tea leaves, and one serving of matcha tea has the nutritional equivalent of 10 cups of regularly brewed green tea, as well as 137 times more antioxidants.

Other health benefits of this vibrant green drink are that its many antioxidants protect against heart disease and cancer, that it boosts the metabolism, and aids concentration.

The drink is now popping up in specialty cafés all over the place, like Chalait in New York City, where we tried it.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Carl Mueller

