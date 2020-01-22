Healthy carbs and fats are both linked to longer lives — as long as you stay away from white bread, sugar, and red meat

Brendon Thorne / Stringer/Getty

A new study of more than 37,200 adults in the US suggests that both low-carb and low-fat diets can be linked to longer lives.

Poor-quality diets with lots of refined carbs and processed meats were both linked to shorter lifespans, suggesting again that vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and healthy fats are some of the best things to eat to live a long life.

Other anecdotal evidence from around the world backs up this idea, as many of the people who live past 100 eat diets rich in both healthy fats (olive oil, nuts) and healthy carbs (beans, whole grains).

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There’s fresh evidence that the tired low-carb versus low-fat debate is largely missing the mark when it comes to healthy eating.

A new study of more than 37,200 people in the US suggests that both low-fat and low-carb diets can be linked to earlier deaths – but only when they’re loaded with the low-quality, processed fats and carbs that we know are bad for our health, like white breads, sugar, and red meat.

“No matter if people choose low-carb diets or low-fat diets, the quality of the macronutrients matters,” study author Zhilei Shan, a research scientist at Harvard University, told Insider shortly before his new study was released in JAMA Internal Medicine on Tuesday.

The finding goes along with what other research has been pointing to for decades: there’s something especially good for us about plant-based foods, which are bursting with nutritious phytochemicals, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Foods that come from the earth, in other words, and not out of a factory, are generally speaking, some of the best for our health, whether they’re more carby or more fatty.

“The four pillars of every longevity diet in the world are whole grains, greens, nuts, and beans,” Dan Buettner, who’s studied the diets of people living in the world’s Blue Zones, where people tend to live to 100 with regularity, recently told Insider.

Take nuts, for example, which are relatively high-fat foods, but ones which our bodies seem to process in naturally health-boosting and yet mysterious ways. They are particularly common in healthy, high-fat diets. On the carb side, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains were linked with longer lives, while juice, sugar, and refined grains were not.

The study looked at free-roaming human diets, recorded in a single, 24-hour survey

Daisy Daisy/Shutterstock

In this population-based study, Shan and his co-authors took a look at one rigorous dietary survey that 37,233 US adults answered over the phone about what they ate over the course of a single, 24-hour period. Then, they assigned participants a diet score, based on both how healthy the foods they ate were, and separately, how low-carb or low-fat their diets were. Finally, they compared that single day’s diet to 15 years of data on who died, and who lived.

The researchers found that, reliably, the more good food people ate, whether it was carby or not, the less frequently they died.

However, there’s still some early evidence that if you must choose between refined carbs and saturated fats, fat wins.

During one 2019 study in which relatively healthy adults replaced junk carbs with more saturated fats, the participants improved their overall cholesterol scores, suggesting (once again) that low-quality carbs like white breads, white pasta, white rice, sugar, pastries, and sugary beverages may be some of the very worst foods for our health.

People on low-carb diets in this study also tended to eat fewer calories during the day, and many studies suggest that eating just a little less can help us live longer, too.

iStock Low-quality foods include refined grains and sugary pastries.

The study didn’t look at extremely low-carb keto diets

It’s important to note that because this study was performed on people who were eating whatever they want at home, and not in laboratory-controlled conditions, the difference between “low-carb” and “low-fat” diets was not huge. The study was by no means monitoring how people on popular keto diets (which are typically no more than 10% carbs) might fare long-term.

“In our study, low-carb diets still contained 40 to 50% energy from carbs,” Shan said, while the average “high-carb” eater got roughly 60% of their energy from carbs.

He said that, while he’d like to learn more about how popular diets like keto are related to long-term health and mortality, it’s tough to get enough people to stick to them for the long-haul to really study the trends.

“We are interested in that, but in a general population, few people choose ketogenic diets,” he said. “It’s very hard to study.”

(Doctors who sometimes tell their young patients to follow keto diets to help control tough-to-treat epileptic seizures tend to have them stop using the high-fat plans after a couple years.)

Shan says he, personally, won’t be making too many changes to his diet based on his new study results. He already feels pretty good about it.

“I eat a lot of whole grains, fruits, and vegetables every day,” he said.



Read more:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.